Tyson Foods Recalls 4,500 Tons of Product

Tyson Foods recalls close to 4,500 tons of chicken products after finding out some products have been tainted with bacteria.

Reports are coming that two people have gotten seriously ill and one death, in particular, can be traced back to the tainted product. That's super scary, I personally buy Tyson products all the time and I'm sure if your reading this, chances are you have as well.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture the recall a month after two consumers reported falling ill with listeriosis. Further investigation revealed one death besides the two listeriosis cases traced to pre-cooked chicken produced by Dexter, Missouri-based Tyson Foods, according to a statement from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The recall involves three dozen products containing pre-cooked chicken marketed under the Tyson and other labels. The recalled products bear establishment number "EST. P-7089" on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and military locations. Source:NBC25.com

When I get home I'm throwing away anything labeled Tyson in my fridge. Granted, they give you a bit of a description of what to look for, but I don't care. Tainted food is a fear of mine, and even after they say the coast is clear I won't be touching Tyson products for a while. Now excuse me while I have a mini panic attack over tainted food...