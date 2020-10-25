I don't know about you, but the way the last few months have been going, I can't tell if I'm coming or going!

With Halloween just days away - and I haven't even started to think about Thanksgiving - a new study has shown that at least twenty-five percent of Americans say they have already finished their Christmas shopping.

COVID-19 could be the culprit as many Americans were furloughed, lost their job, but even with the extra benefits from unemployment, some had a little more income in their bank accounts, per Lending Tree.

Matt Schultz who is a chief credit analyst for Lending Tree gave more details,

Because of the coronavirus relief bill, increased unemployment benefits and overall reduced spending during the last six months, many Americans have a little more money in their bank accounts today than they otherwise would. It’s possible that some folks have taken advantage of that surplus to do a little early holiday shopping.

Included in this survey are forty four percent of parents with children under 18 years of age, and close to fifty percent of those with a household income of at least $100,000 are already done!

There is about twenty eight percent who started their shopping, but haven't finished, and then there is my group of nearly fifty percent of Americans who haven't even started yet.