We love to highlight beautiful homes across the great state of Texas. Some of them are owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Tony Stewart, or Dak Prescott. But other homes we stumble across when searching these real estate sites are so bad it’s obvious that no one would want to purchase the home or ask their family to move in. Which is exactly how this home in Marshall, Texas looks currently, I don’t think anyone is going to purchase this home.

I’m not a realtor nor am I looking for a “fixer upper”, but even if I was in the market it would be difficult to make an offer on this home even with the low asking price. The current price is only $18,900, but if this property is something you would be interested in purchasing as you will see below in the photos it’s going to take a lot of money to make it structurally safe.

There Could Be a Hidden Treasure in This Old Marshall, Texas Home

As I looked through the photos of this old home, I was shocked at how many things you could repurpose such as the windows that didn’t have any cracks in them. The photo showing the back entrance shows that the previous owner was in a wheelchair which is why there is a ramp installed. It also makes me wonder if anything might be hidden in the walls of this old house. Things like that we not uncommon years ago.

Details on the Old House in Marshall, Texas Currently For Sale

The home as it stands is 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and is a total of 1,090 square feet. The address for the property is 204 Young Street, Marshall, TX 75670, and the lot size is .30 of an acre. Here are photos of the property so you can decide if it’s worth the $18,900 asking price.

