We've enjoyed the mild spring weather for much of Texas this year, and now we've got more cooler days and unseasonable lower humidity on the way. Memorial Day plans are looking good.

Last weekend here in Tyler, TX, our annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was the most comfortable it's ever been in eleven years. Usually, by this time of year, we are well into the 90s with humidity that's already unbearable.

Unseasonably Cool Temps in East Texas Next Week

Well, more good news, this cooler weather trend is expected to continue in East Texas and much of the U.S. through next week.

LATE MAY COLD FRONT - The second half of next week looks amazing with low humidity and cooler temps at night. Enjoy it because this likely the last front we get before the real Summer heat arrives! - Meteorologist Dylan Federico

According to KLTV, this cold front is expected to bring cooler, drier air, to our area, especially during the first weekend. "This front is likely to push out rain and moisture, leading to a decrease in humidity. While there are hints of a cold front arriving by midweek, it will likely bring a cool-down to the forecast."

Timing: The cold front is expected to move through East Texas.

Temperature: Temperatures are expected to drop, with highs in the low 70s. it may get even lower than that too.

You aren't going to catch me complaining about 70-degree highs in East Texas this late into the spring. I've got my fingers crossed that it lasts through Memorial Day.

