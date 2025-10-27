(KNUE-FM) I love watching crime shows with my wife, and it’s always more intriguing when cases are based here in East Texas. So, when I hear about a list of unsolved cases that the City of Tyler Police Department is still looking to solve, I wanted to share those details. While the information might be interesting to me, the families that are still looking for answers deserve to find justice.

How You Can Help

You may recognize some of these files. They remain unsolved and currently lack new leads for investigators. But often these cases are solved with new technology or new methods to re-analyze the evidence. Most cold cases listed below involve a missing person, which means there are families desperately looking for their loved ones.

Who to Contact: Phone Numbers & Tips

The Tyler Police Department says many unsolved cases get new life when the public provides fresh leads. If you know anything about any of the cases below, Please call Tyler PD at (903) 531-1090 or Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.

Recent and Historic Cases: What’s Listed

You’ll see cases from many years ago and one opened just last year, including several missing-person cases. Take your time to review the photos and case details — you might remember something that helps investigators.

Remember that if you were missing a loved one or family member, you would appreciate it if others did their best to help bring them home. It’s our turn to help our neighbors here in Tyler who just need answers.

Unsolved Cases for Tyler Police Department (2025 Edition) Here are the cases that Tyler Police are still working to solve. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins