Update* Get Ready, Lindale. God’s Chicken is on it’s Way to You

**Update** Chick-Fil-A in Lindale will open Tuesday, January 26 for drive thru and carry out service only. Guests can use the Chick-Fil-A app for contactless ordering and payment according to Joshua Johnson, independent franchised Owner and Operator for Chick-Fil-A Lindale/North Tyler.

Original Story

My hometown of Lindale is getting all grown up and stuff. I mean, areas that were once just empty fields are now booming business locations or subdivisions with nice houses. Now, Chick-Fil-A is coming to Lindale. This is big time for my hometown.

I was born and raised in Lindale. My parents still live in the same house I grew up in on Legion Hills Road. To see the growth just in their area of blacktop roads is surprising. What once was cow pasture across the road is now lined with homes. Empty fields further down the road are now full of nice homes.

I graduated from Lindale in 1996. At that time, the population was just under 2,500. Today, it's around 5,000. I can remember the many conversations about wanting to have a Walmart in Lindale so we didn't have to drive to Tyler. Now look at it. That empty field between Old Mill Museum and Raceway (which used to be Racetrac) is now home to Walmart, Lowes, a small strip center full of businesses and some eateries.

Now we're seeing that old truck stop in Lindale by I-20 turning into a QuikTrip. I would have never thought my little hometown would have the growth it has had the last 20 years.

Now we have confirmation (after years and years of rumors) that the last empty corner around I-20 will become a Chick-Fil-A (KLTV). Lindale folks are happy about the news. Interstate travelers, I'm sure, will be happy when they see that sign in the sky.

Keep growing Lindale, my little hometown no more.