The condo belonging to the character Pam in the 1980 movie Urban Cowboy is up for sale in Houston, Texas. The elegant, albeit slightly retro, abode is on the market for just under $700,000.

Located at 2016 Main St. in Houston, the 3,885-square-foot penthouse occupies the 26th floor of the building, affording its residents spectacular city views from three sides. The apartment includes three bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms, as well as two half-baths; there's also a library along with both a family room and formal living room, a dining room and the kitchen. The apartment comes with four reserved parking spaces, as well.

There are tile and wood floors throughout the spacious apartment, and the kitchen features granite countertops, a breakfast bar, an island with a cooktop and a walk-in pantry. Elsewhere, there are walk-in closets, and the building includes an exercise room, a party room and a well-equipped outdoor space. The apartment itself has been soundproofed, and its windows have been tinted, to offer extra levels of privacy and quiet.

The apartment is listed via Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices for $699,000, recently lowered from $750,000 per the Houston Chronicle.

Adapted from an Esquire story about the romance between two regulars at Gilley's Club, a massive honky-tonk in Pasadena, Texas, owned by country singer Mickey Gilley, Urban Cowboy stars John Travolta as Bud Davis, who moves to Houston to work in the oil industry, hoping to to save enough money to move back to his hometown and buy land. While in Houston, Bud frequents Gilley's, there meeting and falling for Sissy Davis (Debra Winger); however, their romance is not without its ups and downs, including Bud's flirtation with Pam (Madolyn Smith).

Urban Cowboy is credited with reigniting Gilley's career and starting a movement within country music because of its hit soundtrack. The album features a number of softer, more mellow songs by, among others, Johnny Lee, Anne Murray and Kenny Rogers.