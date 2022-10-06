Urgent Amber Alert Issued For 2-Week-Old Livingston, Texas Girl

Get our free mobile app

Texas Department Of Public Safety, the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Livingston, Texas Police Department issued an Amber Alert Thursday night for Sonni Meilike, a 2-week-old infant girl who was last seen at her home in Livingston.

The Amber Alert went out to cell phones throughout East Texas around 10:40 p.m. Thursday evening. She was apparently abducted from her home in Livingston by her non-custodial mother.

According to the alert that was sent out, it says authorities are looking for:

white infant

2-weeks old

last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper

The suspect, according to Texas DPS reports, is Sylvia Norman. She is believed to have abducted the child from her home in the 300 block of Floydene Street in Livingston. Syliva Norman is described as being white, with brown hair and blue eyes and is about 5'1" and weighs about 115 pounds. Norman was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts with white leggings underneath and she has tattoos on her back and left arm.

If you happen to spot the pair, please call your local law enforcement office immediately by dialing 9-1-1 or the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 936.327.6810.

