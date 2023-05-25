URGENT! Please Help Rescue This 12 FREE Dogs in Tyler, TX TODAY!

It hurts to even have to write something like this but the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas needs help, and it cannot wait. The shelter made a post online just yesterday discussing the horrible problem of overcrowding at animal shelters and due to this very serious problem and limited resources there are dogs in the shelter that are currently looking at euthanasia.

As a person who loves dogs I can’t sit back and let that post go by without doing everything possible to save these dogs. I’ve messaged the shelter to try to get more information as far as how long these dogs have to be saved but I am still waiting on a reply. But that is beside the point, we need to save these dogs today. If there is absolutely anything you can do to save one or all 12 of these pups, please make that happen now. These pups don’t deserve this.

Spay or Neuter Your Pets, It’s the Solution

One of the biggest things you can do to help reduce this problem is to make sure your pets have been spayed or neutered. Also, please remember to support a shelter when you’re looking for a dog or cat. Don’t support backyard breeders, this will only continue the problem.

These Dogs Are All Being Offered for FREE

These 12 dogs need a life saver, please step up before they’re gone. The dogs are free and come with a voucher for the Snippet Clinic to get vaccinations and sterilized. For more information, please call 903-266-4303 or visit 322 East Ferguson in Tyler.

12 Dogs That Must Be Adopted ASAP in Tyler, Texas These dogs don't have long if they aren't adopted soon. Please contact the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter at 903-266-4303