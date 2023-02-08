Your New Favorite Place to Shop is Back in Gilmer, Texas This Weekend

If you're looking for something to do, I can't recommend this place enough. Y'all it's BACK. 80 Acre Market is THIS weekend, February 10 through 12 in Gilmer, Texas.

There's a great chance I'll see ya there. I went for the first time back in December of 2021 and it was hands down one of the most delightful food-filled, fun, and shopping experiences I've ever had.

I know, life feels so busy it's hard to want to get out of the house and do anything. BUT THIS is so worth it. I remember the first time I went, a dear friend encouraged me to ride along with her and her adorable son and it was awesome.

And I have a strong feeling the people who operate 80 Acres Market in Gilmer, Texas are planning something extra special for the weekend before Valentine's Day.

If I had to imagine and design one of the most idyllic, magical shopping experiences ever, this would be one of the scenarios I'd likely create--but this was even better.

Grab a friend, the kids, and the whole family, and head over to 80 Acre Market in Gilmer this weekend.

After taking a scenic road down, you'll come to the gate of the beautiful estate where the Market is held. You'll see you're in for something special.

The pleasant drive toward the stunning home feels a bit like the beginning of one of those historical romance movies we love to get lost in for a couple of hours. When it comes time to park, friendly folks will direct you. There are even folks in golf carts ready to roll you up to the house/store.

Hours of operation for this weekend are:

Friday, Feb. 10, 4 PM - 8 PM

Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 AM - 6 PM

Sunday, Feb. 12, 12 PM - 6 PM

I'm not exactly sure what all will be on offer for this particular weekend shopping trip--especially before Valentine's Day. And I understand their offerings change. (And that's part of the fun!) However, we do know a couple of fun things you and the family may want to check out.

What special things will they be doing at 80 Acres Market in Gilmer, Texas this weekend?

Bring the kids, y'all! They're planning a Valentine's themed Kid's Crafting Area, as well as FREE face painting on both Saturday (12 to 6) and Sunday (1 to 6). Plus live music and food trucks all throughout the weekend. Check out this link for more details HERE.

But when I went before Christmas of 2021, there was a lot of food, fun, and of course incredible shopping to enjoy. Here's a fun, quick photographic journey of that trip (please share any you take when you go this weekend):

