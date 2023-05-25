VIDEO: Check out Texas Most Underwhelming Police Chase

I saw this video this morning and it make me chuckle! The video shows a suspect being chased by a police officer and was posted to the Dallas Texas TV Facebook Page. It appears that maybe both the suspect and cop might be a little gassed and appear to be at a light jog. We are patiently waiting for more details about what is happening here. However, the video will put a little smile on your face. I also would like to shout out to the Police Officer for doing what needs to be done to catch the bad guy.

THIS TEXAS CITY IS HANDING OUT TICKETS VIA TEXT:

This is something that has been going on for about a year! A police department in the San Antonio area was one of the first areas in the nation to try out this new program. Trusted Driver is a web-based program where drivers can avoid seeing a police officer face-to-face, and instead get a ticket via text message. The reason the program is being rolled out is brilliant.

According to the President & CEO of the Trusted Driver Program, Val Garcia "If we minimize those interactions just for minor traffic violations, they have more time to dedicate to serious crime like DWIs that are on the road, reckless drivers, racing," as reported by KENS-TV If this program was to come to our area, would you register? Would you take the time to register on your phone?

THEY CAN ALSO SEND YOU POSITIVE MESSAGES:

Through Trusted Driver, police are also able to send positive messages to drivers who are doing a stellar job obeying traffic laws. The program launched last year in Windcrest. If this launch is successful, the hope is to roll this out nationwide. For now, this is only available to drivers who live in Windcrest

