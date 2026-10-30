Roost Chicken Salad & Deli in Tyler, Texas, is back open on Troup Highway, giving East Texans another spot for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant at 3306 Troup Highway serves everything from omelets and pancakes to salads, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, and chicken fried steak. It joins Roost’s existing South Broadway location.

East Texas foodies have another reason to get excited! Roost Chicken Salad & Deli is back open on Troup Highway in Tyler, bringing breakfast, lunch, and dinner options back to an area where the restaurant has been missed.

The restaurant is located at 3306 Troup Highway and is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Roost Chicken Salad & Deli Returns to Troup Highway

Many East Texans remember when Roost had a location on Troup Highway before it closed. Now, the restaurant is back just a short distance from its former location, giving customers another opportunity to enjoy some of their favorites.

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More New Restaurant Options on Troup Highway

It's exciting to see Tyler continue to grow when it comes to restaurants and local dining options. Just up the road on Troup Highway, Great Harvest Bread Company has also opened another Tyler location, giving people even more choices in the area.

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Why Supporting Tyler's Local Restaurants Matters

It's always great to see familiar restaurants expand and new locations open their doors. Of course, running a business isn't easy, so it's important that we continue showing up and supporting the local businesses that make our community special.

So, if you've been waiting for Roost Chicken Salad & Deli to return to Troup Highway, the wait is over! Stop by for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and check out the newly reopened location.

19 Restaurants Tyler Residents Want Back Tyler's restaurant scene is changing, but East Texans haven't forgotten some of the familiar names that once filled tables around town. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1