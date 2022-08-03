Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17.

Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.

The impact left the couple who'd been crossing the street with serious injuries and they were taken to a nearby hospital. According to a report shared by CBS Austin:

"The Austin Police Department says two people at the intersection were stuck by a dark color four-door sedan which then fled the scene north on Lavaca and then east onto West 4th Street, and then north on Congress Avenue."

Here's a Google Map shot of the area:

Austin, TX Police are seeking help in locating the driver of the vehicle.

To add insult to injury, as the driver of the dark, four-door sedan was fleeing the scene, Austin Police say they ran several red lights and even dodged around other pedestrians on their route. There is a possibility the vehicle has a disabled card hanging from its rearview mirror.

Here's the footage shared by the Austin Police Department of the hit-and-run incident that occurred in downtown Austin, Texas. It may be difficult for some to watch:

If you have any information regarding the incident, Austin Police ask that you reach out to Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

