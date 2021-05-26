Vintage East Texas: WATCH This Amazing Video From Tyler in 1955!

(Feature photo source: SMU Jones Film and Video Collection YouTube page)

Like many East Texans, I'm fascinated by the history of our beautiful area. And it's even more amazing to have access to old videos that bring our imaginings of days gone by to life.

We can see places we very much recognize, but also get a peek at places that have dramatically changed or no longer exist.

I have been utterly captivated by this video I ran across earlier this week, and I wanted to share it with you.

It is a 35-minute video that gives us a technicolor peek into Tyler, Texas from 1955. It's called "Tyler, Texas: Where Life is Enjoyable." It's from the SMU Jones Film and Video Collection and, in my opinion, it's priceless footage.

It's a historical exploration of and visual journey through Tyler in the '50's. It speaks of the benefits of living in Tyler, a city that even then was working hard on new innovations and endeavors.

At the same time, they explore some of the timeless aspects of one of our beautiful East Texas cities that make it such a special place to live.

Things were so much different in several ways--for better or worse. It's delightful to see the clothes people wore, iconic 1950's cars and trucks, and those vintage business signs that we love so much today--but weren't vintage then, of course.

Obviously, some of what you'll see in the video no longer exists or has been altered to the point that it's no longer recognizable. (Like that old courthouse, for example.)

It's likely some of us will note the clear lack of diversity when it comes to positions that held authority in those days. But I doubt that's much of a surprise to most of us. That's definitely a positive change that has been made in more recent years and gets better and better every year.

Overall, this is a captivating look at Tyler, Texas in 1955. It's well worth the watch.

