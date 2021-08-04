The Tyler Police Department is continuing their search for 3 aggravated robbery suspects who have now been identified and warrants have been issued for:

Manuel Mendez Prieto, Hispanic male, born 11/25/03

Angel Abel Cedillo, Hispanic male, born 2/27/04

Decedus Leon Mallard, Black male, born 11/16/03

All of these young men also have a bond of $250,000. Authorities warn they could be armed and dangerous.

It was around 3 p.m. in the afternoon on July 6th of this year when Tyler Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of N. Spring in Tyler. The report? Aggravated Robbery.

The victims reported they were standing at the front of this residence when two of the above suspects approached with firearms pointed in their direction.

The victims handed over some money and some other things before the two suspects got into a black Ford Fusion which was driven by a third suspect.

Even though it happens way more often than it should, (which is zero percent of the time), it's still heartbreaking to see young people taking steps toward a path of crime.

On the Tyler Police Department Facebook page, various residents commented about their thoughts in regard to what kind of justice should prevail in cases with those so young.

Some say, "throw the book at them and teach them a lesson." Others feel that, due to their young age, they would benefit help and guidance from their communities lest they fall into even worse scenarios. Still others feel there should be a balance of guidance and punishment.

What about you? How should we handle cases like this when the suspects are so young? How would justice best be served?

Regardless, these young men need to be found.

If you've seen any of these men, please reach out to Detective Martin at the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1027. You can also call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

