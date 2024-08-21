WARNING: A Positive Rabies Test Today In Tyler, TX

A public warning was issued today (Wednesday, Aug. 21). Tyler Animal Services sent out an alert from the Texas Department of State Health Services that a bat found in Tyler has tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found near the 2200 block of Bateman Avenue. It has been made clear that the known individuals and animals with possible exposure to the infected bat have been identified.

From Tyler Animal Services:

It is critical for people not to handle bats, skunks, raccoons, or other wild animals. It is important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or any sick animals. If a person is bitten by an animal, the bite incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, Tyler Animal Services Director Shawn Markmann, for proper investigation.

Tyler Animal Services also took this alert as an opportunity to remind all pet owners to confirm their dogs and cats are currently vaccinated for rabies. Annual preventative immunization for rabies is the only effective defense against the fatal disease it could save your pet's life.

Did you know that it is a Class C misdemeanor if you fail to vaccinate your pet(s) by four months of age? It's true, both the City of Tyler and Smith County have an ordinance that requires all dogs and cats to have regular rabies shots.

About Rabies:

Rabies is a viral disease that is deadly in people if medical care is not received before symptoms start.

Rabies is spread to humans and pets primarily through bites or scratches from an infected animal.

Rabies control measures in the United States have significantly reduced rabies as a public health threat.

If you have any questions on rabies control contact Tyler Animal Services at (903) 535-0045.

