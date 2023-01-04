Watch as Parker McCollum Shares Stage with a Nine-Year-Old Cancer Survivor

Last week before his show in Oklahoma City, OK, Parker McCollum met a nine-year-old leukemia survivor by the name of Will. Seeing this young boy on stage with The Lime Stone Kid is really awesome.

According to the video, the two met at the meet-and-greet before a show in OKC, then during the show, McCollum had Will come up onstage, where Will shouted into the mic, "Hey OKC! Guess what? I'm kicking cancer's ass!"

And the crowd absolutely loves it.

Gotta say we love Will's courage and sweet mohawk.

Meanwhile, McCollum has a big year ahead of him. It's one of the most coveted gigs, kicking off RODEOHOUSTON, and The Kid got that call for '23. The reigning ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year will serve as the fire starter for the 91st annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. And he'll be going on tour with country music's brightest star right now, Morgan Wallen.

