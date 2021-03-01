Evan Felker is back. Well, he was back for one night at least, as he joined The Teague Brothes Band at a fundraiser for Eric Neal, who was diagnosed Sclerosing Epitheloid Fibrosarcoma in 2018.

While we still don't know the full story behind the sighting, and perhaps we never will, it was just great to see Felker back on stage again. Texas-based radio promoter, Jennifer Redding, was quick to get pictures up on Facebook, oh, and she recorded the best video we've seen in a couple of years. The former Turnpike Troubadours front man and his new mustache didn't miss a beat as he sang “7&7,” “Gin, Smoke, Lies,” “Good Lord, Lorrie,” and “Every Girl,” with the Teague Brothers Band

"February 27, 2021, was truly amazing to be a part of. Eric you are consistently in our thoughts and prayers. I’m proud to call you a friend and it was an absolute pleasure to be there. What a community we have. Evan Felker of the The Turnpike Troubadours was a true gentleman and performed beautifully for Eric. A dream come true to everyone in the room. Godspeed Eric & Shelby Neal." - John Teague

The Teague Brothers Band released their debut album Harvest Day in 2019, their newest single “American Folk Song” is out now.

