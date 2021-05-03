Nothin' like a lil BP after a sold out concert, I mean you gotta get your cuts in, right? Over the weekend Koe Wetzel, rocking his throwback Brazzers tee, decided to take a few swings after playing a sold out show at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo, TX.

While he got a couple rips in, it doesn't look as if any of these cleared the fence. But we gotta give him style points for doing it cowboy boots. And besides, we already all know what he can do at not-in-the-middle-of-the-night, and we're assuming sober, remember when he went yard in San Angelo?

Koe's new project, Sellout, was released in late 2020 and includes his brand new song “Good Die Young,” as well as the two tracks he released last summer “Kuntry & Wistern” and “Sundy or Mundy.”

Shoutout megs, aka @megaanmarie on Twitter, for sharing the behind-the-scenes video.

Pecos & The Rooftops kicked off the show for Koe in this particular night. Released back in April of 2019, their debut song "This Damn Song" has become a viral hit. The tune is approaching 23 million streams on Spotify, and nearly two years after its release it is still being streamed 60-70k every day. And, yes, that is Alexis Texas in the music video for the song.

