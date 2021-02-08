WATCH NOW: Parker McCollum’s Grand Ole Opry Debut

In case you missed it, Parker McCollum is on the come up. The Conroe, TX native landed his first No. 1 single in 2020, and this past weekend he made his Grand Ole Opry debut.

After Dierks Bentley introduced him, Parker stepped into the iconic Opry circle and sang his major-label, debut single “Pretty Heart.” The song was his first No. 1, and as he said on-stage, he found out backstage that it has now been certified platinum by the RIAA. Additionally McCollum sang a cover of Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Middle Age Crazy.”

Repping his former manager Randy Rogers, McCollum was rocking a Cheatham Street Warehouse cap (Rogers owns the iconic San Marcos venue), and the shirt he wore once belonged to his grandfather. The Limestone Kid's excitement sure was refreshing, as he was obviously excited about his debut. He did have plenty of support from family and friends in attendance. He even shouted out Koe Wetzel and Dre (Koe's former drummer) who were there to take in their pal's debut.

McCollum's latest EP, Hollywood Gold, debuted at number 10 on the Billboard country chart, and was the highest-selling debut EP last year. In addition his first national single, "Pretty Heart" (which went No.1 in Texas early in 2020), closed out the year at No. 1 on national radio, Oh, and it was a Top 10 selling single in 2020.

