The Limestone Kid's newest single "To Be Loved By You" just gotta music video. You wanna know the best part of Parker's newly acquired radio success, no one else on country radio is doing what he's doing. He's not piggybacking on anyone else's sound. The Kid's a country radio unicorn. Watch, though, he'll soon get his imitators, the good ones always do.

Parker McCollum's latest EP, Hollywood Gold, debuted at number 10 on the Billboard country chart, and became the highest-selling debut for the year according to ABC News Radio.

Hell, maybe I'm right, maybe I'm wrong Finding out why shouldn't take this long Easier said than done, I guess I'm a little bit harder to love than the rest Why does this have to be so hard? Doing my best to hold your heart And I, I'll never let it go again So why are you always angry? Why are you always quiet? Why do you sleep alone When I know you don't like it?

In addition his first national single, "Pretty Heart" (which went No.1 in Texas early in 2020), closed out last year at No. 1 on national radio, and was certified gold by the RIAA, marking 500,000 units sold. Oh and it was a Top 10 selling single, and was the 41st most played song on country radio for the entire year.

