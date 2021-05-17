WATCH: Police Smash Car Window, Rescue Dog Locked in Scorching Car

While we likely won't have to worry about it this week here in East Texas, we are quickly coming up on that time in our area again when cars will turn to ovens in the middle of the day. We can let this video serve as an early reminder: don't leave your kids or pets in locked cars, especially as it starts getting warm.

PLEASE DON'T LEAVE PETS IN HOT CARS This week we responded to University Parkway for a dog locked inside a car that was turned off. We broke out a back window to rescue the playful pooch. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Animal Services told us it was 115° inside the car! The owner said he left the car running. He was issued two citations by Animal Services. Always remember to look before you lock for pets, children and elderly loved ones. - Sarasota Police Dept.

After contacting animal control for guidance these Sarasota PD police officers became this pup's heroes. You can watch as one officer distracts the dog, while his partner smashes the rear window opposite of the stranded canine, to minimize collateral damage. Three hits with a baton does the trick, and they are able to get this dog some water and cool air.

Sure, none of us intend to hurt our pets by leaving them in the truck while we run in to the store to grab something, but the fact is it can hurt them.

"A 75-degree day, the inside of a parked car can climb to 110 degrees in minutes. In 20 minutes on a 90-degree day, the same car can get up to 130 degrees inside... We humans can sweat and regulate our body temperatures, this extreme heat can still be deadly, especially for infants and toddlers. Dogs have a harder time adjusting to heat than most humans, so being stuck in a hot car can quickly become life threatening." from Franklin Pet.

The Humane Society offers a few recommendations if you find a pet left in a hot car:

Take down the car's make, model and license plate number.

If there are businesses nearby, notify their managers or security guards and ask them to make an announcement to find the car's owner. Many people are unaware of the danger of leaving pets in hot cars and will quickly return to their vehicle once they are alerted to the situation.

If the owner can't be found, call the non-emergency number of the local police or animal control and wait by the car for them to arrive. In several states, good Samaritans can legally remove animals from cars under certain circumstances, so be sure to know the laws in your area and follow any steps required.