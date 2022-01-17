WATCH: South Tyler, Texas Neighbor Doesn’t Stop Dog From Peeing On Neighbor’s Doorstep

I'm going to keep it honest with you - I avoid looking at the "Tyler Rants & Raves" group on Facebook for a variety of reasons; Chief among them, it's a "safe place" for folks to bash on local businesses and others over the most asinine mistakes like "they forgot to put ketchup on my burger". But every once in awhile, the page proves itself useful when it comes to highlighting the crappy behavior of folks in your neighborhood.

A South Tyler Resident Shared A Video That Has Raised Some Eyebrows

A resident of Cumberland Estates shared a video to the group about a rather "rude, gross and unacceptable" thing a neighbor has been doing. After watching this video and checking out a few of the comments, we have to agree.

The neighbor writes:

This was yesterday 1/16. You can see this neighbor walk their dog up our sidewalk so it can pee on our front door and then he casually walks away. The dog is on a leash. This is rude and disgusting. It is embarrassing to think we have neighbors that are this low. I have been messaged now by several other residents in Cumberland Estates from our facebook group that they have done the same thing to them. I guess our next call is to the city health department. ok... rant over.

This Is Not Cool At All.

dog welcome home on brown mat damedeeso loading...

We all know that dogs gotta go...but to let your dog go all the way up to someone's doorstep and do their business is not only lazy, it's rude. The really sad thing is this person clearly doesn't give a damn about his neighbors because others have said that they've had it happen to them too.

Here Are Some Suggestions Folks In The Comments Recommended:

Facebook Facebook loading...

As normal, folks on Facebook offered up a few suggestions on how to handle the problem. While I do like the idea of confronting the neighbor or possibly peeing on their door (because I'm petty like that), I think you might go to jail if you (a HUMAN) go pee on their door. I'm just saying.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Kudos to this person for pointing out that while the dog is leashed, it's a retractable leash and this dog owner could have prevented this from happening but chose not to.

Facebook Facebook loading...

I have to agree with this comment though. Our local health officials are dealing with a pandemic, I don't think "dog pee" would be a top priority for them right now.

Facebook Facebook loading...

One person suggested using the neighborhood watch app "Nextdoor" to put the offending neighbor on blast.

Faceook Faceook loading...

Speaking of "on blast" one person suggested blasting an "air horn' over a speaker as soon as the neighbor and dog are spotted.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Again, I like this idea but unfortunately, doing this is ALSO a crime and could get you locked up. Don't get arrested over dog pee friends.

Community Cleanup in Hallsville, Texas These amazing people showed up to cleanup garbage left behind in Hallsville, Texas

Gorgeous Home in Montgomery, Texas For Sale This beautiful home for sale comes with all the extras you could ever want.