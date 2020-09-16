Watch This Canadian Guy Fly To Texas To Eat At Buc-ee’s All Day

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I'm not going to argue with any of this logic. This is a very, very, very, VERY good idea.

By now, most of us know the truth about Buc-ee's...it's the greatest place on Earth. It's a road trip mecca, the Disneyland of distance driving. We are lucky enough to live close enough to Buc-ee's locations that many of us have made multiple stops on road trips through Texas. But for some, they might only get to visit a Buc-ee's once, if ever.

So as the legend grows, more and more people are going to want to get in on the experience. And today I learned that its pretty cool to watch someone do just that.

The Youtube channel KBDProductionsTV is devoted to trying gas station, truck stop, and fast food offerings from everywhere. Ken Domik is a Canadian content creator who specializes in eating a specific establishments "all day". That means he eats breakfast, lunch, and dinner all at the same place, whether that's a fast food joint, or a gas station. In one of his episodes, he lives at a truck-stop for a full 24 hours.

But in this glorious episode, he flies all the way from his home in Canada, to Texas, just to eat at a Buc-ee's all day...

Domik spends almost all day at the New Braunfels, Texas Buc-ee's. We say "almost all day", because he does make a short trip to The Alamo when he realizes how close he is. But outside of that side mission, he shops the store, orders food, and eats in the parking lot all day.

For the most part, Domik loves what he tries. But honestly he's not way over the top like some online food reviewers are. He doesn't love everything he tries, he doesn't like the gravy he tries with his dinner, and has obvious favorites over top of others. So when he gives his super positive review at the end, it comes across as very genuine.