Wow! Did You See This Waterspout Caught on Camera in Destin, FL?

Early in the morning on August 16, a waterspout was caught on camera off the coast of Destin, Florida and it's blowing our minds. Have you seen it yet?

I am a sincere lover of nature. In some ways, loving nature is like loving a person. It can be stunningly beautiful and truly awful. On a gentle autumn morning, it can almost seem kind. At other times, such as in the case of hurricanes and tornadoes, it is potentially destructive and merciless.

Whatever the case, most of the time nature is simply AWESOME--in the real sense of that word.

The awesomeness of nature was perfectly captured in this video of a waterspout in Florida.

A travel blog's Facebook page called All Things Emerald Coast shared a public video of this amazing waterspout that was taken by photographer Boo Freeman. While my knowledge of weather is limited, they kindly posted more details that came directly from NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) which gives us a better explanation of what you're looking at in this video.

In essence, a waterspout is a tornado that forms over water OR moves from land TO water. NOAA goes on to define a waterspout this way:

"They have the same characteristics as a land tornado. They are associated with severe thunderstorms, and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning."

And something I definitely didn't know, there are fair-weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts. I wonder which kind this is? Clearly, they both are going to look like tornadoes, but what makes them different?

Watch the video and, if you're interested, get the answer to this question via the Facebook post below.



Simply awesome.

Have you ever taken amazing footage of tornadoes or waterspouts in Texas? We'd love to see it and, with your permission, share it with East Texas. Email us at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

