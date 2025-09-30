I keep hearing from friends and people around the office that they are getting fewer spam calls lately. Well, not me. I am still getting at least three or four every day, and I seem to be targeted right around noon, Monday through Friday. And in the evenings on the weekend.

I can't even keep track now of how many numbers I've blocked. Hundreds, maybe even over a thousand. And yes, of course, I worry I may've blocked a friend. But it's a risk I'm willing to take.

Five Ways Texans Fight Against Spam Calls

Whether you live in a small town or a major Texas metro, no one is safe from these scumbags. And with all the new and ever-changing technology, the ability to clone phone numbers, we're all victims, even if we never answer their calls. Sure, I now get a few calls that my caller ID warns me are spam callers, but it's not enough. And I know that I am not alone in feeling that way.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is well aware of these unwanted calls. If you didn't know, many robocalls are illegal, and the government has recognized that these calls are one of the biggest consumer complaints they get. And while we keep hearing that stopping them is a top priority, they've still got such a long way to go.

So, despite all its efforts, the FCC just hasn't figured out a way to stop it, or really even slow it down. So what can we, Texans, do to put an end to endless scam callers? The good news is that there are still a few things that you may not have implemented yet that might help slow them down.