One of my favorite activities every spring is watching the butterflies (and hummingbirds and bumblebees) dance about the garden.

Just their very presence is enough to bring a smile to my face. It doesn't matter what else has happened that day, butterflies have a way of lifting the saddest of spirits. Can you relate?

And really, is there anything more delightfully "spring-ish" than butterflies?

Well, the only thing that may be more so is a butterfly FESTIVAL!

Saturday, May 8 (tomorrow) Breedlove Nursery in Tyler is hosting an aforementioned Butterfly Festival from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Rain or shine, this is a free event open to the public at their beautiful location on Highway 64.

There will be activities all throughout the day. You don't even have to stop and get coffee first. the Esperzio Coffee Truck will be there from 9 a.m. until noon. Sip your coffee and browse about the garden areas.

You'll probably want to check out the indoor area, too--which will be filled with all kinds of gorgeous products to make your home it's own little spring paradise. Honestly, just being there is a calming, lovely experience.

They'll be doing face painting from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The C. Rojo Food Truck will be there with lunch options from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The butterfly tent will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Sidebar: I hope the chickens are out and about tomorrow, too. Last time I was there, I made a few new bird friends as they roamed and pecked about the garden.

These magical spring days will soon transition into our signature, sultry East Texas summer. Grab the family and enjoy the day in one of East Texas' most idyllic garden settings.

Maybe I'll see ya there.

