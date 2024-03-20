We have found 7 of the strangest laws on the books in Texas regarding driving.

By the way, don't even THINK about letting your camel run loose on the beach in Galveston, Texas, or riding your horse at a fast speed on a Texarkana, Texas sidewalk.

Granted, those aren't about driving in particular but truly bizarre and fascinating, nonetheless.

I'm personally thankful for the traffic laws we have on the books when driving around Tyler, Texas. We have enough problems as it is without worrying about uncaged bears in the backseat of our vehicles.

Wait, WHAT?

Yep, that is actually a law on the books in Texas. Although I'm not sure what happened that led to the law needing to be added to the books, it certainly makes sense.

Get our free mobile app

Granted, not all of these laws are quite that strange, but they will likely surprise some of us. There are also city-specific laws here in Texas that don't apply statewide. For example, when driving in El Paso, Texas, drivers are technically supposed to give a little honk when passing another car.

Yeah, that particular law isn't enforced on the regular, I'm thinking.

In another Texas city, it is illegal to drive without a steering wheel. UM. So, maybe that would make sense to apply everywhere unless one is planning on driving with their Jedi mind powers?

Some of these laws are a bit outdated and need a little tweak here and there and became law in reaction to specific situations.

Whatever the case, they are still on the books. Let's take a look at the 7 weirdest driving laws on the books in Texas.

The 7 Weirdest Driving Laws in the State of Texas Hey, be thankful for these laws. We have enough problems as it is without worrying about uncaged bears in the backseat of our Texas vehicles. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

7 Jobs that Can Make You Rich When budgets get tighter, some Texas people look for ways to make more money so that they'll never go through that level of financial strain ever again. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley