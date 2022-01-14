We’re Freaking Out! Hear a ‘Disembodied Breath’ From the Haunted Jefferson Hotel

Anyone who's been through Jefferson, TX, knows about the town's historic HAUNTED Jefferson Hotel. The stories and videos that you hear and see coming out of that place is stuff of legends. I've mentioned before that a person who works here at the radio station grew up in Jefferson, and she turns ghostly white anytime you bring up the hotel.

From growls from seemingly nowhere to furniture moving on its own and flickering lights, there have been so many thrilling sh*t-your-pants moments caught on video at this place.

The guests are exploring the attic and as the owner is describing the hotel to them you hear a spine-tingling gasp of air, or what they refer to as a "disembodied breath."

I'd never, EVER rent a room there, but there are strangely enough plenty of people who do. And the encounters that have been captured through the years are bone-chilling. So, how about another one for ya?

In this video the The Ferrari Club of America DFW chapter visited the hotel and, yup, you guessed it, they captured a disembodied breath in the disappointments room in the attic of the Historic Jefferson Hotel. WTF y'all doing in the attic of a haunted hotel?

In this particular video, shared on the hotel's official YouTube channel, the guests are exploring the attic and as the owner is describing the hotel to them you hear a spine-tingling gasp of air, or what they refer to as a "disembodied breath." And not just one or two people hear it real time. They all hear it. And of course everyone is spooked out by it.

Suffice it to say that I still have no plans of ever a renting a room at the Historic Jefferson Hotel, ever.

Check Out These 10 Horrifying Ghost Legends From Texas Here comes 10 ghost legends from the state of Texas:

You'll Never Believe The Price Tag on This Custom Hickory Creek Palace Looking for a home that can that has a garage that can accommodate all 16 of your vehicles? Well, then this palatial estate is not for you. Too small, my man. But if you've only got 15 cars, read on friend.