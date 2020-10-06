What a Blue or Teal Pumpkin Means This Halloween

With trick-or-treating night quickly approaching there will be another color among the sea of orange pumpkins. Blue or teal pumpkins are showing up on front doors and the meaning behind them is pretty awesome.

Blue or teal pumpkins, whether they are used as decor or to hold candy are there as a heads up that the house is "food-allergen-friendly". That home won't be handing out candies packed with nuts, instead, they will hand out non-food "treats" such as stickers, sticky hands, or glow-sticks.

The Teal Pumpkin Project was first started in 2014 by Food Allergy Research & Education. The goal was to raise awareness of food allergens on a night when many kids with food allergies can't participate.

I have a niece that suffers from severe food allergies, and Halloween is a time where my sister has to be on high alert. One bite of a peanut can send my niece into shock. Many families that have children with allergies tend to stay at home, The Teal Pumpkin Project makes it to where kids can go out and celebrate like everybody else.

You can pledge to offer up allergy-free treats instead of candy. If you take the pledge make sure you put a blue, or teal pumpkin on your doorstep. From there, kids with allergies know that they can visit safely and get small toys or presents instead of candy that may be harmful to them.