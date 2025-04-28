We're all busy, and we've all got lawns to mow and sometimes we fall behind on our chores. So, if you're trying to catch up tonight this is important to know, are there hours of the day that it is illegal to do that here in Texas?

On top of maintaining busy schedules that keep us from mowing our lawns, in Texas, it's hot af. It's not always the easiest thing to do, you know, making yourself go outside and mow it when it's 110 degrees outside.

What Hours Of The Day/Night Are Illegal To Mow in Texas?

Are there certain hours of the day, when it comes to loud yard work like mowing outside, that could get you into legal trouble? Are there certain hours of the day that you are legally not allowed to loudly trim your bushes?

Canva Canva loading...

Well, here in The Lone Star State, it's not clear-cut. While some states explicitly state hours that you are not allowed to mow, in most parts of Texas, as a whole, no such law exists. However, be sure to check your local ordinances.

But anyone with common sense should be able to understand when a loud lawnmower could be considered a nuisance. Here's what Texas Law has to say about that:

Nuisance is a common term used to refer a condition that may cause someone, often a neighbor, to feel inconvenienced or annoyed. Nuisances can be either public (affecting the general public) or private (affecting a specific person). Public nuisances are regulated at both the state and local level. A private nuisance often requires filing a lawsuit if the parties cannot resolve the matter on their own. Read more here.

Listen, despite there not being an explicit law regulating when loud yard work should start and end, it is generally unacceptable to start yard work before 7 a.m., and you should try to wrap it all up by 9 p.m.

Besides being neighborly, early morning (6 – 8 a.m.), is not recommended for mowing. It's one of the worst times of the day to mow, as your grass is still wet from the morning dew.

The 10 Ways to Beat the Heat During Texas Months Summertime in Texas gets extremely hot but here are 10 ways to help beat the heat. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins