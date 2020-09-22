What Would You Tell People They HAVE To Do In East Texas?
Let's play a bit of "What If" today. What if you had a friend or family member coming to visit you in East Texas? Let's say that they've never been here before, and you want to show them a really good time.
Are you with me so far?
What kind of sights or events would be on your list for them to do/attend while they were here? In short, what would the HAVE to do while here? We've got a few ideas...
- 1
Visit the Campus of SFA
Whether they attend a sporting event, theater performance or concert, it's pretty much a given that they should at least set foot on the SFASU campus.
- 2
Head To The Lake
Who doesn't love a lake-day? We've got two awesome choices, right here in our area. Both Lake Sam Rayburn and Toledo Bend Reservoir are worth the visit.
- 3
Attend A Mud Race
So...the Great Texas Mud Races would have been the first choice on the list of must-sees while in East Texas...but, since it's no longer a thing, you still should have them attend a mud race somewhere around here.
- 4
Find A Dance Hall
Whether you dance or not, you need to get your family member/friend out to the dance hall for at least one night. *Major bonus points for taking them to see a live band there.*
- 5
Spend Time OUTSIDE Enjoying The East Texas Landscape
So, this one could go along with a few of the others, but it also deserves it's own space. Walk through the national forest, spend some time watching the East Texas sunset, lay under the stars, watch the wildlife...the list could go on and on...