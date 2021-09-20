Uh-Oh, This Whataburger Fave Lands in the Top 10 of Burgers With the Most Calories

I don't want to scare you off here, but the Mushroom Swiss Burger at Whataburger is packing a whole lotta calories.

National Cheeseburger Day was last Saturday (Sept. 18, and as I usually do, I celebrated. I already know that cheeseburgers are not the healthiest of options, but there are times when I simply don't care. Saturday was one of those times.

I, like many Texans, love a Whataburger drive-thru, and my guess is that most of us aren't really overly worried about our calorie intake when making our drive-thru order. But if you are starting to count those calories, here's something you should know: the Mushroom Swiss Burger at Whataburger is packing a calorie punch to the gut.

According to the Houston Chronical, YorkTest, which sells food sensitivity test kits, released the results of its recent study of fast food burgers with the most calories and it turns out that the Mushroom Swill Burger lands at #7 on the list with 1,100 calories.

That sounds like a lot, and it is, but topping the list is Burger King's Bacon King Burger with a whopping 2,100 calories.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans say that, depending on a your age and lifestyle, you should only take in 2,200 to 2,800 calories a day. One Burger King Bacon King Burger pretty much satisfies that in one meal. Add in a side of fries and a Dr Pepper and you may not want to eat for at least 24 hours.

As far as lower calorie options, there are a few to consider when heading to a drive-thru. Whataburger Jr. made the list of least amount of calories with only 310 calories, and there was even a Burger King hamburger that topped the list with only 241 calories.

So there you go. If you are counting calories and heading to the drive-thru, you still have some options.

