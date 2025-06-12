(Tyler, Texas) - I love me some Whataburger. Their Breakfast Bowl is my favorite morning treat. A #5 with onion rings is my go-to for dinner. Their WhataWings are great for lunch. I can gush about Whataburger all day, every day.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the first store opening in Corpus Christi in 1950. Whataburger has been celebrating by bringing back some all-time favorite burgers like the Patty Melt and Mushroom Swiss Burger. Their newest way to celebrate is really cool for collectors and fans alike.

Upgrade Your Whataburger Drink Experience

To continue the 75th anniversary celebration, Whataburger is releasing sets of collector cups (stories.whataburger.com). I like collector cups. A couple of years ago, 7-Eleven teamed up with PlayStation to release a set of cups. I picked up three sets, a set to use and two sets to keep on the shelf.

I'll probably do something similar with these Whataburger cups. There is a catch, you can't just buy the cup outright, it's available as an upgrade when you order a combo meal. There is no price given in the press release, only that the upgrade will vary by store.

Limited Time Availability

The various sets of cups will available at different times of the year.

Collection one: June 10 - June 30

Collection two: August 5 - August 25

Collection three: September 30 - October 20

Collection four: December 9 - December 29

You can see an example of the various collector cups available in the banner below:

Whataburger Whataburger loading...

I'm stoked for these cups. I need to stop by this weekend and get my first one.

