(Tyler, Texas) - We see it every day during our commute to work or out running errands, those one or two drivers who think the laws of the road do not apply to them. They speed. Weave in and out of traffic. Follow too closely to the vehicle in front of them. It can be maddening.

Those drivers think they're being slick but will one day cause a serious accident that could take their life or the life of an incident driver. That's why our police officers keep an eye on the streets to hopefully stop these drivers. Can they be everywhere? No, but they are watching.

New Patrol Units in East Texas

The other night, I was leaving Green Acres Bowling after a fun night hanging with some friends. I was heading home to Lindale on the Industrial side of Loop 323. As I approached the light in front Walmart at Highway 31, a car traveling much faster than the 45 mph speed limit weaved his or her way through traffic.

Unbeknownst to that driver, a Smith County Sheriff's Officer was in the right lane. That officer saw this reckless driver, turned on his lights and pulled them over in the laundromat parking lot in front of Walmart. I doubt it, but hopefully this driver realized he or she couldn't drive like that without getting caught.

New Patrol Units on the Streets of East Texas

Texas DPS recently announced some new patrol units that will be on the streets of East Texas. These units are very sleek looking and are adorned with "ghost letters." This will make them identifiable but harder to see on the side of the road at the same time.

These units are designed to blend in so they can catch the reckless drivers of East Texas easier. I'm all for it. The disrespect by drivers in this area is unreal and this is the perfect way to stop it.

