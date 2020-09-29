Whataburger Now Has Spicy Chicken Sandwiches

Whataburger is joining the spicy chicken sandwich competition.

According to a press release from Whataburger, the long time favorite Texas fast food restaurant has added a spicy chicken sandwich to their menu for a limited time.

“At Whataburger, we’ve spent time meticulously crafting the Spicy Chicken Sandwich recipe – and it shows with each bite. It packs a delicious blend of marinated, crispy chicken that’s spicy from within and is paired with fresh veggies, cool, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo,” said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler. “We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this extremely flavorful new, limited-time sandwich.”

Of course this new sandwich comes roughly a year after the Popeye's chicken sandwich craze in 2019. Those were much simpler times before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US. We weren't duking it out over toilet paper and canned goods, but instead were fighting to try a Popeye's sandwich before they ran out.

Fellow restaurant competitor Chick-fil-a felt their place slipping, but in my opinion they had nothing to worry about. After testing out the Popeye's chicken sandwich, I have to admit it was tasty, but I don't think it surpassed Chick-fil-a's chicken sandwich. I'm anxious to see the reception to Whataburger's entry, and I'll be sure to follow up with my thoughts.