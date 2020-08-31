Where Are We with a Second Round of Stimulus Checks?

Anybody remember hearing about a second round of stimulus payments? Yeah, I heard talk about it too, but now it seems that's all it is: talk. Well, that and a lot of finger pointing as to why it hasn't happened yet.

So where we at with this? As of yesterday (Sunday, August 30), we are in the midst of political finger pointing. Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff, says it's Nancy Pelosi's fault:

“She puts forth a number, suggests that she came down, and yet she’s willing to turn down $1.3 trillion of help that goes to the American people because she would rather them have nothing than to give way on what her fantasy might be.”

According to an article at FOX 44 News, the Democrats want a $2.2 trillion package while the Republicans are offering a $1.3 trillion deal. So, we are about $1 trillion dollars apart.

Republicans are blaming the Democrats for holding up a second round of stimulus payments while the Democrats are saying it's the Republicans who are stopping the deal from happening.

A second round of checks has bipartisan support, as both sides want to see people get the financial help they need. President Trump even said he'd like to see the amount be higher than $1,200.

“I’d like to see it be very high because I love the people. I want the people to get it, you know, the economy is going to come back. We saved millions of lives, but now we’re bringing (the economy) back … we gotta take care of the people in the meantime.”

Politics is a sticky, ugly mess. Many American need the additional support while Congress argues with each other about what "pork" needs to be included. Don't expect any real deals to be made this week, as Congress is on break until after Labor Day.

So, where we with a second stimulus? Nowhere, but maybe September will bring better news.