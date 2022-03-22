Where Was This Dadgum Otter Going In Longview, TX?
So I'm at lunch today talking to some buddies, when a colleague of mine sent me a text with a question I wasn't sure how to answer. I was actually quite confused for a moment so I had to ask some questions to fully understand what was going on in this text. The following is an eyewitness account as told to me by Townsquare Media Sales Pro Liz Denton.
"A Dadgum Otter Running Behind The laser Tag Place On Judson In Longview"
I literally stared at my phone for several minutes baffled at what I saw. Just for clarity, I asked Liz via text once again if she was sure it was an "otter" and not something else she assured me it was. Here's the actual photo she took:
I was today years old when I found out that Texas is home to one species of otter called the North American River Otter. According to Texas Wildlife, they are found in semi-aquatic habitats that provide food and shelter like rivers, marshes and lakes. Now, the place where this otter was spotted isn't exactly a swamp but how did buddy end up there?
We Dug A Little Deeper To Find Out Where This Otter Came From
We used Google Maps to look at the area behind Laser X in Longview to figure out where this little critter may have emerged from or if it was someone's "pet" who escaped. After taking a look at the map we figured it out...can you? Look closer:
Notice those small "ponds" and "lakes" behind the shopping center and mall? We believe that's where our little buddy came from since they both have everything an otter needs to survive...except tacos.
Therefore, We Believe The Otter Was Going To Get Tacos
Based on the direction of travel from the photo, we scientifically (not really) devised that the otter was heading over to Little Mexico to grab tacos or maybe a quesadilla for the otter bros back at the pond. So if asked, why did the otter cross the street in Longview, the correct answer is: Tacos.