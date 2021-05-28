Ah, the classic diamond ring. It's been a symbol of romantic love and a pledge to love "happily ever after" for decades. There's something timeless and seemingly immortal about the diamond ring. We've seen them in movies and TV. Just the ads alone can bring us to tears. We've even heard them celebrated in our music. Leave it to Marilyn to remind us that:

A kiss on the hand may be quite continental, but diamonds are a girl's best friend... (and so on.)

So you've fallen in love and met the someone you want to love forever. Time to head out and spend a few months salary on the perfect. ring. Seems simple enough, right? Just head to the jeweler and find the biggest one you can afford and you're ready.

But wait. It's not just karat size you need to consider. There are a variety of different cuts to consider. Now, there's a chance your beloved has already given you hints about what they'd prefer. However, if you're navigating the endless choices of options, it may be helpful to at least narrow down what cut you're looking for.

So overall, what is the favorite diamond shape among women who've been polled? The classic round diamond. Beautiful.

BUT, before you run out and buy the biggest round diamond engagement ring you can afford, see if you can learn more about what she in particular likes. If you want to surprise her, you can find ways to at least get a better idea of what she likes. PLUS, most women want to at least have some input on a ring they'll hopefully wear forever.

Take a look at her other jewelry. Does she tend to like traditional styles? Or is she more Boho or contemporary? Don't just look at her jewelry, check out her overall decorating style and the clothes she wears.

Nowadays, more complex rings have become popular, too. You've seen them--they're stunning. It may be a simple round or princess-cut diamond surrounded by smaller diamonds. Even the bands are covered in tiny diamonds. And some diamond cuts are more "sparkly" than others--if that's something that matters to her.

People are even veering away from diamonds altogether and opting instead for a more vintage look and incorporating other stones completely, like opals or sapphires. Some of have even decided to stick with a simple, sparkling band. Some may not want a traditional ring at all.

My overall advice? Do your best to learn more about what your love may like the most. And--congratulations. ;)

