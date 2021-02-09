Every Good Kid Deserves Their Own Whiskey Myers Coloring Book

They're your favorite band, and now they're your 4-year-old kid's favorite coloring book. Every good kid, whose parents have good taste in music, deserves their very own Whiskey Myers Coloring book.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The new coloring books hit the East Texas rockers online store this week and include 20 unique sheets, all illustrated by Tayler Texas.

Last year two singles from Southern rockers were Certified Gold by the RIAA. “Ballad of a Southern Man” from their 2011 album Firewater, and "Stone" off of their 2016 release Mud were both certified Gold for reaching over 500,000 units in sales, downloads, and streaming equivalents.

And of course in 2019, the guys' self-titled and self-produced album, Whiskey Myers, raked in 42,000 equivalent album units moved, of that a remarkable 39,000 were in album sales in it's first week. That's right, Whiskey Myers had the No. 1 album in the world on the Billboard Country Charts.

Don't wait. With most of the guys new, or soon-to-be new, dads you're gonna wanna get yours quickly; before John, Cody C., and Chris snag 'em all.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to continuously stream Whiskey Myers and all the best Texas and Red Dirt without commercials, 24/7. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.