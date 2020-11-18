One of the best songs off Whiskey Myers' 2019 self-titled album, which is literally stacked with great songs, is "Bad Weather." If you didn't know the song was penned by guitarist John Jeffers who recently found and shared the original lyrics with the internet, plus a great backstory from recording day.

Of course Cody Cannon is the lead singer of Whiskey Myers, but the guys are a true band, and there is a lot of talent in this group. Did you ever wonder how Cody Tate wound up singing "Bad Weather"? Dude has a great voice, you'll recall that he sang lead on one of my favorites from the guys' debut album, "Goodbye Girl."

Anyway, I don't know about you, but my first time listening through Whiskey Myers I was confused as hell when I heard Tate's voice on the track. I wasn't expecting it, it took me by surprise and I couldn't immediately place whose voice it was. I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that I thoroughly enjoyed that surprise, hearing Cody Tate subdued take on this monster ballad was powerful.

This early hand write isn’t correct but.. I had this one written about 6/7 years ago. We revisited it in the studio on the last record just sifting through the 30 something songs. Cody nominated me to try & sing it, I sounded terrible. So he got in the booth & didn’t feel comfy. We all quickly came to realize that @codytatewm ‘s butter rasp may be the best for the job. He was mid fight in a heated battle [of] video games on his iPad in that moment. We’re thankful he conceded.

Last fall the guys' self-produced, self-titled raked in 42,000 first-week equivalent album units moved, of that a remarkable 39,000 were in album sales. That's right, Whiskey Myers had the No. 1 album in the world on the Billboard Country Charts.

And it wasn't a cake walk to No. 1 for the East Texas rockers. The guys were up against some great projects; Jon Pardi’s Heartache Medication came in at No. 2, and Sturgill Simpson’s Sound & Fury landed at No. 3 that week.

