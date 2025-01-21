White Lines On Texas Highways Are Surprisingly Very Long

Without peeking, how long would you guess the white lines on Texas highways are? Two feet long? Eight feet long? You're not quite there yet. And how much space would you guess is between them?

As it turns out, everything is bigger in Texas, except the length of white lines on our highways. In The Lone Star State, just like in other states, the rules are clear regarding how long they should be.

How Long Are The White Lines on Texas Highways?

The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) established these guidelines, and these lines, which are much longer than they seem, play an important role in road safety in Texas and throughout the U.S.

The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways—the MUTCD—defines the standards used by road managers nationwide to install and maintain traffic control devices on all streets, highways, pedestrian and bicycle facilities, and site roadways open to public travel. The MUTCD is published by the Federal Highway Administration

When you're driving 75 MPH, it likely doesn't register in your mind just how long white lines are. Typically, the broken white lines that separate lanes of traffic moving in the same direction are 10 feet long, with 30 feet of space between them.

The reason this standard 10-foot pattern may seem shorter when driving at high speeds is due to a phenomenon called motion parallax. This is where objects, in this case, long white lines, appear smaller as the faster they move through your field of vision.

Next time you're on the highway in Texas, test your passengers. See how close they can get to the correct length of these white lines.

21 of the Funniest Personalized License Plates Rejected in Texas Adding a personalized license plate to your vehicle is a fun extension of your personality. We do see a lot of them on the road but even more have been rejected by the state. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media / myplates.com