From Houston, TX, a top 5 most populated city in The U.S., to the rolling hills around Austin, TX and the dusty towns out west, Texas is sprawling.

Despite its massiveness, did you know that Texas land is nearly 95% privately owned? It's true, Texas is home to some of the largest properties for cattle ranching in the country. For comparison, Nevada is 80% owned by the government.

While we're on trivia: I'll take "He owns the most farmland in The United States" for 1,0000, Alex." **beep beep**

"Who is Bill Gates?" The Microsoft co-founder owns the most farmland in the United States, reportedly it's somewhere around 270,000 acres.

Who Now Owns the Most Land in Texas?

But to Ted Turner, Gates' land is more of a tiny lot on the corner of the street. Turner is the second largest individual landowner in North America, with approximately two million acres of personal and ranch land. He owns land in eight U.S. states and Argentina.

So who's number one in the country? The title of the largest landowners in the United States goes to the Emmerson family. The family owns more than 2,330,000 acres of land, the bulk of which is dedicated to timber in Northern California.

Wait. One More Fun Fact Before We Find Out Owns the Most in Texas

Did you know that the largest landowner in the world is King Charles III of England? He and the British Royal Family own more than 6,600,000,000 acres of land around the world. That amounts to approximately 1/6 of the surface of the planet.

Well, let's get back to where we started and the Lone Star State. Let's dive into it, according to Farm Land Riches here are the Top 10 Largest Landowners In The State Of Texas:

