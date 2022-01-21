Following the Tyler, Tx Rants Raves & Recommendations Facebook page is good idea for every East Texan. You'll find new places to eat lunch, businesses that you may want to avoid, and discover that your best friend is a Karen. I thought I knew you, Aaron.

While most people tend to take the group pretty seriously, especially the "Rant" part of it -- I mean how many businesses can we destroy in one day -- there's always a comedy ninja who is able to sneak a crane kick to the ol' funny bone when you least expect it. And many times the kick goes right over most of our heads.

Enter Jeremy Livingston -- he's become the Daniel LaRusso of comedy ninjas karate kids here in Tyler. From his heartfelt post about his Uncle Richard, "(Dick to the family), passed away last Thursday. He was a professional clown who specialized in balloon animals," see below:

Jeremy Livingston via Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves & Recommendations Jeremy Livingston via Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves & Recommendations loading...

To this one looking for a tattoo removal recommendation after his grandmother got him face tats for Christmas:

Jeremy Livingston via Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves & Recommendations Jeremy Livingston via Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves & Recommendations loading...

I'll admit it, he got me today, posting "Rant time... Whoever keeps stealing all of the sani-foam out of the dispenser at the Post Office, enough! Toilet stall Number 3. You know who you are and you need to STOPPIT!"

I'm only a little ashamed to admit that this one sent me down a shallow rabbit of hole of trying to figure out which post office -- I do like to think of myself as an internet Columbo type.

Jeremy Livingston via Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves & Recommendations Jeremy Livingston via Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves & Recommendations loading...

Thankfully for us, as the human race, there are still people like these fine folks who are much sharper than me.

Jeremy Livingston via Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves & Recommendations Jeremy Livingston via Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves & Recommendations loading...

Thanks for holding up that mirror, Jeremy, so that we can see our dirty, dirty reflections.

