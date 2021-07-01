Why Are Some South Texans So Unhappy About a Massive Border Wall?

Do you think there needs to be a physical border wall along the south Texas border?

According to a recent survey by statista.com, approximately 86% of Republicans are in favor of it, 13% percent of Democrats support it, along with 39% of Independents.

Main reasons for the support for the wall? The desire to keep persons and properties along the southern border safe and, of course, to stop illegal immigration.

But why are some South Texans so opposed to it?

Well, it's easy to understand why a property owner wouldn't necessarily want to see part of your land divided by such a giant structure. It would be akin to having the government build a giant highway on part of what used to be your front lawn.

Back in 2019, six plaintiffs sued the Trump administration over the construction of the wall. Some south Texans were heartbroken at the notion of losing a view they'd enjoyed for years of a perfect sunset or a particularly lovely view of the Rio Grande, which would be hidden from view if the wall was constructed.

The Texas Tribune spoke with one land owner in south Texas, and one of the plaintiffs, Elsa Hull, who said she's never once seen any disturbing activity on the Texas side of the Rio Grande in two decades.

The lawsuit was frozen when the Biden administration took over. However now with Governor Abbott's new efforts to get the wall built, their angst has returned. Hull told the Texas Tribune:

"we’re not just going to roll over and give up now. But what kind of governor is that, you know? To take people’s homes and businesses and farms and ranches away from them. That is not a governor for the people by any means.”

Not surprisingly though, some south Texas property owners who have NOT had the same good fortune as others, say the plan to get the wall built is comforting.

Allison Anderson, her husband who is a Border Patrol agent, and her two young daughters moved to a 20-acre ranch near Del Rio, Texas. She shared a couple of frightening experiences she'd had--including finding out immigrants had been hiding on her property. She said once a couple of men rushed at her out of the brush.

That's a compelling argument. Most all of us would find that to be a sincerely disturbing experience.

At the same time, I can imagine how hard it would be to see a border wall blocking views and having a negative effect on wildlife in the area for the wall--which some people see as little more than a political game. Some also chide Governor Abbott's "disaster declaration," which they feel is an abuse of executive privilege.

Others are grateful for his assertion in what many believe to be a dangerous situation.

While the debate continues, Governor Abbott announced yesterday Texas will provide a $250,0000 "down payment" for the border wall and he has begun the process of looking for the key players in its construction.

Former President Donald Trump and Governor Greg Abbott met at the border where Trump gave his full endorsement to the Governor's plans.

