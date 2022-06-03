Many were shocked and saddened to see that one of our favorite Mexican restaurants in Tyler, Texas had closed.

La Plazita on State Highway 64 West has long been a favorite among locals in East Texas. And for those who live and/or work on that side of Tyler, it was one of the few great restaurants out that direction.

On top of the incredibly delicious food, many of us just love the environment there. La Plazita is a family-owned and operated restaurant, and you can feel that vibe anytime you're there. I've always loved the friendly, authentically-kind staff.

In fact, one of the servers would kindly let me practice my very-no-bueno attempts at speaking Spanish with him. But it just always felt like having a meal at a family's home. In fact, some of the family lived in a lovely home built right behind the restaurant.

So why did this local favorite close? Well, it also has to do with family. Their family.

If you've tried to go by over the last few days or so, you may have seen the sign on the door. Sadly, the owner's wife, Mrs. Delgadina Cornelio passed away on May 27 of this year. Although the circumstances surrounding her passing weren't shared, all of us here would like to send our love to the family. We are so sorry for your loss.

They kindly shared the details of her service in case anyone may want to attend to show their respects. And understandably, they decided to temporarily close the restaurant as they walk through this difficult time.

The note did say they were planning on opening today. However, when I called about an hour ago, no one answered.

Again, we are so sorry for their loss. When they are ready, we look forward to visiting again. I also think they might appreciate extra support, patience, and patronage when they do re-open their doors.

