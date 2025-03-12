The Unbelievably Simple Reason Texas’ Favorite Soda Has Two Shapes

Texas doesn't have an official soft drink, but if we did, every Texan would agree that the honor would go to an ice-cold Dr Pepper. So important question, have you ever wondered why your DP comes in different-shaped bottles?

Or maybe you never even realized the multiple shapes of the Texas native soda before. So why are Dr Pepper bottles sometimes shaped like a Pepsi product, and other times shaped like Coca-Cola? The reason often comes down to the region of Texas you bought it.

The Simple Reason Dr Pepper Has Two Shapes

Unlike many popular soda flavors, Dr Pepper is neither Coke nor Pepsi, it is its own brand. The popular drink is owned by Keurig Dr Pepper, which means that it is actually the main competitor to both soda giants, despite being sold alongside each in restaurants.

When it comes to fizzy drinks, Root beer is the oldest, invented in 1876. And while "cola flavored" soda entered the market in 1881, Dr Pepper was officially created in Texas in 1885 as what is widely believed to be the first soda as we know it today. Coca Cola as we know it today was invented one year later.

Then why can you find DPs shaped like both of them?

Die-hard Dr Pepper drinkers know that the drink actually comes in THREE different bottles. The reason for this is remarkably simple, its because the soda is currently being bottled in three different companies' plants.

Dr Pepper bottles can vary by region because Keurig Dr Pepper has licensing agreements with both Coca-Cola and Pepsi bottlers, meaning you'll find Dr Pepper in bottles that resemble those of either company, or even in bottles branded specifically by Keurig Dr Pepper

There ya go. It's because both Coca-Cola and Pepsi will also bottle Dr Pepper too. Therefore, depending on the distribution license of the region you're in, you're more likely to have one or the other. And this holds true across the country. Not just in Texas.

How popular is Dr Pepper? It's grown so big that in late 2024 it overtook Pepsi as the second most popular soda in the United States, Coca-Cola is number one in market share.