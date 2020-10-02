Why I Wish Daylight Saving Time Wasn’t Ending November 1

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, Daylight Saving Time will come to an end. I know some people are happy about this and look forward to a return to "real time." Some wish we'd do away with it altogether, citing that it's outdated and unnecessary. I get that.

At the same time, I have a confession: I love Daylight Saving Time. Especially at this time of year. After the autumnal equinox, the days are shorter anyway. So why on Earth would be fall back so that, on top of the natural shifting and shortening of our days, the "extra hour" means that for many of us, we'll be leaving home in the dark--even if our days end at 5 p.m. And honestly, after the year we've had, we need all the light we can get.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Even some of our local businesses suffer. I mean, golf courses, as a prime example. It's kinda hard to hit the course when it's already dark outside. Hey, isn't this the time of year when many people love to be outside? So that brings me to my idea:

Personally, I've pondered why we don't "fall forward" instead? OK, I know this will never happen. The thing is, I love the weather this time of year! I also love the golden hours between 4 and 7 p.m. when the light takes on that particular glow and filters through the unique beautiful of our East Texas autumnal skies with their lovely cloud formations. *sigh* Yep. I'm a nerd. Whatevs. ;)

Anyone else wanna write letters to our Congressman? (Since they've nothing else to worry about right now in Congress. *Ahem*)

Ah well, there is an upside, of course. Enjoy that "extra hour" of sleep, friends.