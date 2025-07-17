(KNUE-FM) It's been all over the headlines as of late: People are moving in DROVES to Texas. And that includes Longview, Lindale, Kilgore, and other ETX cities--including Tyler, Texas.

While East Texas natives seem to have mixed feelings about our growing population, there's no denying it is happening.

Why Are So Many People Moving to Tyler?

We've already seen evidence of it in the fact that builders struggle to keep up with housing demand. We're seeing it with the expansion of our roads.

We're seeing it as our governments see fit to build larger schools that can handle the growing population still to come, and so on.

How Is Tyler, TX Growing So Fast?

The growth isn't just something people are noticing. It's something we're feeling. From traffic to school enrollment to new construction projects across town, the pace of change has been rapid.

What Do Newcomers Want to Know About Tyler?

A woman shared on a social media page that she and her family were moving to the Tyler, Texas area and were seeking insight from locals on what they like most about living there.

What Do Tyler Locals Love Most About Living Here?

There was quite a variety of responses. Some commented on the people in general. Others discussed the recent developments in the downtown area and outdoor options for getting out into nature.

Others like the small-town feel and the love of history that's reflected so beautifully in our museums and older architecture, some of which is lovingly preserved.

While some people shared what they DISLIKED the most about living in Tyler, Texas, the vast majority of comments were overwhelmingly positive.

Downtown Tyler Texas Photo courtesy of Visit Tyler Texas loading...

I have a feeling the woman who posted the inquiry is feeling pretty good about her family's upcoming move to the Tyler area.

But more specifically, what were the top TEN things Tyler, Texas, people said were their favorite things about living here?

Top 10 Reasons People Love Living in Tyler, Texas

Let's take a quick look.

