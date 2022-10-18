Win A Fun Family Holiday Weekend Package To Moody Gardens In Galveston

Get our free mobile app

The three gigantic pyramids just north of the Gulf Of Mexico in Galveston will soon be transformed into one gigantic holiday display that will be full of Christmas decorations, wildlife, plant life, and discovery opportunities for you and your family.

Moody Gardens will be known as Holiday In The Gardens as the entire property will be decked out in twinkling lights, Christmas decorations, holiday activities, and shows entertaining families from all over. You can be there and experience it for yourself simply by interacting with us in the contest below.

The three uniquely themed pyramids are home to the Rainforest Pyramid, Aquatic Pyramid, and the Discovery Pyramid. Discover a living, breathing rainforest inside the Rainforest Pyramid that is home to exotic birds, fish, mammals, and some beautifully stunning flowers and trees. Inside the Aquatic Pyramid, you'll be entertained by penguins, jellyfish, sea lions and so many more marine life animals. Discover science exhibits inside the Discovery Pyramid.

During Holiday In The Gardens, you can explore all three pyramids and submerge yourself in a holiday experience thanks to 'Ice Land Ice Sculptures', an arctic slide, ice skating, Festival Of Lights, and much more.

The Holiday In The Gardens attractions include:

Ice Land Ice Sculptures: Caribbean Christmas

Festival Of Lights

Ice skating rink

Holiday 3D films

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D show

Arctic slide

Train rides

Star: the Dancing Tree Of Light

Cirque Joyeaux Holiday Show

Nightly fireside s'mores

